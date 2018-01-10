Sunset Hills PD searching for owner of dog that was found at Hom - KMOV.com

Sunset Hills PD searching for owner of dog that was found at Home Depot

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Police are searching for this dog's owner (Credit: Sunset Hills PD / Twitter) Police are searching for this dog's owner (Credit: Sunset Hills PD / Twitter)

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Sunset Hills Police Department is searching for the owner of a dog that was allegedly dropped off on a Home Depot lot Wednesday.

Wednesday, the police department tweeted two photos of the dog, who had a collar and leash on him when he was found.

Anyone who recognizes him should contact the Sunset Hills Police Department.

