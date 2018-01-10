Sunset Hills PD searching for owner of dog that was found at Home Depot

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Sunset Hills Police Department is searching for the owner of a dog that was allegedly dropped off on a Home Depot lot Wednesday.

Wednesday, the police department tweeted two photos of the dog, who had a collar and leash on him when he was found.

Do you recognize this guy? Allegedly, he was dropped off on the Home Depot lot by a woman who ran away. The collar and leash were on him at the time. Give us call if you do. #SunsetHillsPD pic.twitter.com/B35rK2RLC8 — Sunset Hills Police (@SunsetHillsPD) January 10, 2018

Anyone who recognizes him should contact the Sunset Hills Police Department.

