Maull's stops processing orders, sale of brand being negotiated

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louisans are in a panic after Maull’s announced they could not process any orders.

The St. Louis barbecue staple’s website delivered the unfortunate news to anyone who visited it Wednesday morning. The announcement read:

We’re sorry for the inconvenience, but we are unable to process any orders at this time. We thank you for your patience and understanding.

The company says the reason behind the lack of order processing is because the Louis Maull Company is in negotiations to sell the brand. In a statement sent to News 4, the company says a potential buyer is a St. Louis company and that it believes the sauce will still be manufactured in St. Louis.

The company says it believes the sale will close within 7-10 days. The full statement is below:

The Louis Maull Company is in negotiations for the sale of the Maull’s BBQ sauce brand. We anticipate closing on the transaction in the next 7-10 days. The potential buyer is a St. Louis company with strong St. Louis connections. It is anticipated that the brand will continue to be manufactured in St. Louis. The Louis Maull Company expects that the buyer will continue to serve our customers by providing the same superior Maull’s BBQ sauce, just as we have since 1928. We are the oldest BBQ sauce brand in America and this transaction will ensure that the Maull’s brand continues to grow and expand. Our goal is to ensure that Maull’s brand remains a St. Louis tradition. “Don’t baste your barbeque, Maull it” .

