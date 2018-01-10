Here's how a selfie can help you win free flights for life

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – You could win free flights for life from Allegiant Air for taking a photo with the Getaway Car.

The Getaway Car will be in 80 cities during a five-day span, beginning on Jan. 10 and ending on Jan. 14. The airline said the Getaway Car is 57 Allegiant-branded vehicles.

The traveling plans for the Getaway Car have not been made public but Allegiant Air tweeted Wednesday morning that the car was at St. Clair Square Mall in Fairview Heights.

Hey, Belleville! Looks like a Getaway Car is at the St. Clair Square Mall in Fairview Heights, IL! Hurry on over to snap a selfie with it for a chance to win flights for LIFE! #GetawayCar #Sweepstakes pic.twitter.com/5cGoGAxkLJ — Allegiant (@Allegiant) January 10, 2018

To be entered to win, take a selfie with the Getaway Car and post it on Twitter or Instagram using #GetawayCar, #Sweepstakes and tag @Allegiant. You can also enter to win by filling this out this form.

