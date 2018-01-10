Girl, 8, shot while sleeping in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – An 8-year-old girl is recovering after being shot while sleeping in north St. Louis County early Wednesday morning.

8-year-old Aneria Page was asleep in her bedroom in the 10400 block of Count Drive when bullets traveled through the wall, pierced her headboard, and one hit her in the leg just before 3:45 a.m. She was taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

"They don't bother nobody, they don't bother nobody," said Michelle Thomas.

Thomas lives just a few houses up the street from the Page family.

"They are, they're very nice kids," said Thomas. "We don't have any problems with them. We just speak to them and they speak back at us."

St. Louis County Police said the girl was at home with numerous family members when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots into the home.

"I was just shocked because things do happen, but it's just the grace of God she's still living," said Thomas. "I thank the Lord that she is still living and her family is alright."

"I don't know, I just think things like that happen in every neighborhood," said Juanita Morgan.

Morgan is a longtime Castlepoint resident. She's called the 10400 block of Count Drive home since 1974.

"There's always something, but that doesn't make it a bad neighborhood," said Morgan. "They just happen to call Castlepoint the hood, but it don't bother me, because you make your home where you stay."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers 1-866-371-8477.

