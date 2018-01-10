Driver in custody after leading police on chase from Bridgeton to Bellefontaine Neighbors

BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A driver is in custody after leading police on an overnight chase from Bridgeton to Bellefontaine Neighbors.

The chase began after a Bridgeton Police officer went up to a car parked at the Lodge Hotel on Pennridge Drive to talk to the occupants after 1 a.m. Wednesday. While talking to a passenger of the vehicle outside of the car, the driver backed up and hit the officer. The officer was not injured.

After hitting the officer, the suspect led police on a chase to Bellefontaine Neighbors, during which St. Louis County Police got involved and used stop sticks to take the air out of the tires. The suspect vehicle then came to a stop at the QuikTrip on Lilac.

At the QuikTrip, the driver of the suspect vehicle was taken into police custody.

