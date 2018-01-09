Multi-million project planned to make downtown street more pedestrian friendly

Alderman Jack Coatar is calling for a stretch of downtown to be more pedestrian-friendly. (Credit: KMOV)

(KMOV.com) – A multi-million dollar project is in the works to make one stretch of roadway in downtown St. Louis safer for pedestrians.

?Alderman Jack Coatar, who represents downtown, says the goal is to turn Seventh Street from Washington Avenue to Walnut into a main corridor for pedestrians.

“It’s just a nice narrow street that will be a nice pedestrian corridor north and south through downtown,” said Coatar.

The Streets Committee approved the project Tuesday and it will head to the full board next. The $3.25 million dollar project will fix the sidewalks, add pedestrian-level street lights and widen the curbs at the intersections all in an effort to make it more walker-friendly.

With new developments like the hotel on Seventh Street and the Railway Exchange Building, Coatar says this is the perfect time make these improvements.

The project will be funded by federal money and a donation from a developer.

“It cost a lot of money and unfortunately the city doesn’t have the money to pay for these projects outright so we rely on federal funds and private donations,” said Coatar.

The project is expected to be complete in 2020.

