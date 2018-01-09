Ameren Missouri warns customers of phone scams demanding payment for overdue bills

ST. LOUIS, Mo., (KMOV.com) – Ameren Missouri is warning its customers of a phone scam that aims to defraud them by threatening to cut off services due to a overdue bill.

Florissant business owner Yolanda Jackson said one of her employees received a phone call from someone posing as Ameren representative attempting to get a payment over the phone.

“We got a call today saying we owed $489 to Ameren UE or they will be out in 45 minutes to shut our services,” Jackson said.

Jackson said she noticed several red flags about the conversation. The caller couldn’t provide her Ameren account number and she never received a bill for an amount that high.

"I Googled the Ameren number and called the number on their website [and] that's when they told me they've been getting calls all day with the same thing,” Jackson said.

Ameren confirmed that about 1,500 Ameren customers are target by similar scams every year. The company said the scammers reach out by phone, in person, door to door and even email.

To report any suspicious activity or to check if something is an Ameren-related scam, contact 800-552-7583.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.