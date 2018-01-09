Police: 2 dead in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo., (KMOV.com) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a double fatal accident at the intersection Route 30 and Cedar Hill Rd in Jefferson County.

Police said around 7 p.m., a vehicle traveling eastbound lost control and slid on a curve. The vehicle was t-boned by a pickup truck traveling the opposite direction.

Both men in the sliding car were ejected from the vehicle in the crash and were pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no information on the condition of the driver of the pickup truck.

News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available.

