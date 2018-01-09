Missouri Leaders recommends head of St. Louis Veterans Home be f - KMOV.com

Missouri Leaders recommends head of St. Louis Veterans Home be fired

By Associated Press
St. Louis Veterans' Home.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Veterans Commission Interim Executive Director Grace Link on Tuesday said she wants to fire the leader of St. Louis' embattled veterans home.

Link said home administrator Rolando Carter has until Jan. 22 to appeal. He did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment after a commission meeting Tuesday.

Link's decision comes amid mounting pressure for change at the home following allegations from some veterans' families and staff of low morale, medication issues and neglect at the facility. Several previous reviews didn't turn up any wrongdoing.

But Gov. Eric Greitens in November called for an independent investigation by a Massachusetts nursing home consultant, which found substandard care at the St. Louis home. That prompted Greitens' calls for a leadership shakeup.

Carter previously told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that most complaints were "very minor in nature" and said steps have been taken to address concerns, including daily checkups on veterans by nurses and administrators and the addition of a guest service director.

Link, who assumed leadership after former Executive Director Larry Kay stepped down in December, during the Tuesday commission meeting also outlined changes now taking place at the home in response to complaints.

She said changes include adding another 36 certified nursing assistants, more training on laws on disclosure of health records, and weekly open forums for families to voice complaints.

