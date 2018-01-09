WashU students research idea of building, living in sinkholes

ST. LOUIS, Mo., (KMOV.com) – With the increasing number of sinkholes emerging across the country including the one that swallowed a car downtown, students at Washington University are researching the idea of living inside of a sinkhole.

This fall, students explored the evolving landscape of the caves and the possibility of architecture evolving along with it. Their study focused on Fogelpole Cave, the largest cave in Illinois located just 30 miles southeast of St. Louis.

Ryan Wu, Architecture student at Washington University, said it’s time to think outside of the box.

"I think it's time to think another way. We start to think about how mankind could be really peaceful, coexisting with our earth," Wu said.

Students hope the outcome could lead to research facilities and even houses being built inside the sinkhole.

