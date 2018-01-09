Alton high school receives achievement grant

Alton high school has received its fifth student achievement grant. (Credit: KMOV)

Alton high school has received its fifth student achievement grant.

Officials say a school social worker will receive the money and it will go toward funding weekly counseling sessions for girls in high school.

“This is going to help our girls here at Alton high school to love and treat each other with respect,” said Angela Gray, Alton high school social worker.

Gray says the girls also love the field trips. The students recently went to see Hidden Figures in theaters.

