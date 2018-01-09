St. Louis Zoo responds to claims their elephants are mistreated

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Zoo was recently named one of the worst zoos for elephants.

The list was put together by a group called In Defense of Animals. They claim the St. Louis Zoo engaged in reckless breeding of elephants.

The zoo responded, saying, “The group is an attack group with neither credibility nor expertise about elephant welfare at the St. Louis Zoo.”

Zoo officials say the statements against them are false and that, “Nobody cares about elephants more than we do.”