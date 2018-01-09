St. Charles County set to open pet food pantry in late January

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles County is making sure pets do not go hungry.

The Division of Humane Services is hosting its pet food pantry for St. Charles County dog and cat owners.

Dry food is offered every month to anyone who needs the help. The food pantry, which kicks off the year January 27, has become a big part of the community.

If you would like to take part, all you have to do is register.

The division of humane services also welcomes any dry pet food donations.