1 dead, 2 seriously injured in multi-vehicle accident possibly caused by medical issue

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A multi-vehicle accident claimed one life and left two more people injured Tuesday.

According to authorities, a driver exited Interstate 64 at Westbound Route 94 in St. Charles around 4 p.m., and possibly due to a medical issue, did not slow as they approached the intersection.

Instead, the car crashed into around six other vehicles waiting at the light and continued through the intersection. At the time of the accident, authorities reported one person involved had life-threatening injuries while the other two had serious injuries from the crash. One of the two people with serious injuries was the driver of the initial vehicle.

All three were transported from the scene. The victim with the most serious injuries died some time after being transported.

The crash, which happened around 4 p.m., closed all lanes of westbound Route 94 near the intersection. Initially, onlookers thought the driver fled the scene, but the car drifted through the intersection after striking the other vehicles and slid down an embankment.

As of 7:50 p.m., all lanes of traffic have reopened. There has been no update on the status of the driver's injuries or those of the other victim struck.

