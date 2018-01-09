FDA requires new food labels highlighting important nutrition facts

(KMOV.com) – Shoppers will begin to see new food labels on package food at the grocery store shortly.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is implementing a new nutrition label that'll highlight specific areas that displays the information that ‘matters the most’.

The calorie intact will continue top the list following serving sizes and sugar per serving, according to the FDA.

Registered Dietitian Anna Hermonimus said the new labels will provide new information , like added sugars, that will help with those who are watching their intake.

“They've added the added sugars now to products. So not only is it going to say the 6 grams of sugar, now it's going to tell you how many grams of added sugar,” Hermonimus said.

Some companies have began to transition but all businesses will have until 2020 to comply to the new design standards.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.