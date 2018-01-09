VTech announces $650,000 settlement with FTC - KMOV.com

VTech announces $650,000 settlement with FTC

By Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Toy maker VTech has agreed to pay $650,000 to settle charges it violated a law protecting children's privacy.

The Federal Trade Commission says VTech collected personal information from children without getting parental consent and didn't do enough to protect the data it collected.

The FTC says that the VTech settlement is the first privacy and security case related to toys connected to the internet.

