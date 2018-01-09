Flu outbreak causing increased ER visits at St. Louis area hospitals

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2010 file photo, nurse practitioner Susan Brown prepares a flu vaccination for a customer, in Rockville, Md. (AP Photo)

Emergency rooms all around the Saint Louis-area are dealing with a growing number of flu cases.

A spokesperson at St. Anthony’s Medical Center says 10 to 15 cases a day would be considered average. Officials say they are seeing an average of 60 people a day showing up with flu-like symptoms.

Emily Koetting works in a downtown law office where they’re taking extra precautions to keep the flu in check.

“Every once in a while I think we wipe down some of the fridge doors with the Lysol wipes,” said Koetting.

Health experts say that’s good advice, getting into the habit of wiping down things like your cell phone to kill the virus.

According to the CDC, in early October the flu was considered sporadic in Missouri and Illinois. By mid-December, Missouri was widespread.

Experts say a flu shot is still your best bet to avoid it.

“It doesn’t discriminate so we see patients who have chronic illnesses coming in with influenza but also see young healthy adults coming in with the same type of influenza,” said Dr. Aamina Akhtar, St. Anthony’s Medical Center.

