Krispy Kreme introduces doughnut shake

Krispy Kreme introduces doughnut shake

By KMOV.com Staff
Glazed doughnuts roll by on a conveyer belt at a Krispy Kreme store (Credit: AP Photo / Chuck Burton) Glazed doughnuts roll by on a conveyer belt at a Krispy Kreme store (Credit: AP Photo / Chuck Burton)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's not here in the United States yet but Krispy Kreme has launched a new tasty treat down under.

In Australia, Krispy Kreme has created what it calls the “first-ever “doughnut shake.”

It's called the Kreme Shake. It's made using an entire original glazed doughnut blended with fresh milk, vanilla ice cream, and vanilla syrup.

Of course there is whipped cream to top it off and a piece of original glazed doughnut on the side.

There are also a Kookies and Kreme and Chocolate Honeycomb versions of the shake.

