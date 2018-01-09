High school students building tiny houses for homeless

Students in a Eureka high school math course are taking a hands-on approach to helping those in need.

Hammering nails, donning hard hats, all in a day's work for the over two dozen students in a Eureka High School math class you could call anything but average.

Powers saws, planks of wood and more put in the hands of freshmen and sophomores enrolled in Geometry in Construction, a first-of-it's-kind course at Eureka High School.

"It's just really cool to apply your math skills to real world stuff, instead of just sitting in a classroom all day," said Eureka freshman Abbey Seiler.

Eureka freshman Abbey Seiler and other students are taking math out of the textbook and putting it to use to build this tiny home.

"Make sure you've got the ladder, Devin," said Eureka Information Technology teacher Dave Luecke.

Dave Luecke's been teaching for 27 years, but never a class quite like this.

"To see the glow in their face, the excitement, the reality of the fact that they accomplished something with their hands," said Luecke.

"This 26-by-14 foot structure may not look like much now, but come the end of the school year, it should be a completed tiny house," said News 4's Eric Cox. "It'll be situated on North Market and Fall Streets in the Jeffvanderlou Neighborhood of St. Louis. It'll be called 'home' for someone in need."

"I think it's pretty cool being able to help out homeless people," said Gregg Swarts.

Eureka sophomore Gregg Swarts and his classmates began building in mid-October, and by may, they hope to say they helped someone transition out of homelessness.

"They see the news every day, said Luecke. "They know what's going on in the world today and that they see that folks out there need help."

Students at Rockwood Summit High School in Fenton are also building a tiny house.

Together, the two tiny homes will be managed by area nonprofit North Grand Neighborhood Service.

NGNS told News 4 both homes will be able to house 1-2 people.

The nonprofit's still raising funds along another area nonprofit, Social Justice 4 All, to cover the move and building materials.

Click here to donate to their cause.