Rev. Jesse Jackson to speak in St. Louis for Black History Month

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Rev. Jesse Jackson will be a featured speaker as part of the St. Louis Public Library's Black History Month program.

Jackson will make two appearances at Christ Church Cathedral at 1210 Locust Street on Feb. 18. His first appearance will be from 1:15 to 2:45 p.m. and the second will run from 3:10 to 4:40 p.m.

Each appearance is open to the public but reservations are required.

