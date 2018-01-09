Dad turns in teenage son after finding child pornography on cell - KMOV.com

Dad turns in teenage son after finding child pornography on cell phone

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man turned in his teenage son after finding inappropriate pictures of a toddler on his phone.

Andrew Spensberger, 17, was charged with possession of child pornography after photos of a 2-year-old were found on his cell phone, according to the O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department. The 2-year-old was reportedly a relative of his dad's girlfriend. 

Police investigators said Spensberger planned to sell the photos for cash.

Spensberger’s bond was set at $10,000.

