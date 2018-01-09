Chesterfield police seek information on 'Wristwatch Wranglers'

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The search is on for the ‘Wristwatch Wranglers’ in Chesterfield.

The police department dubbed two women the ‘Wristwatch Wranglers’ after they allegedly stole $180 worth of Casio wristwatches from Walmart.

When officers attempted to stop the duo’s Nissan Sentra, which was also occupied by two men, the vehicle drove away at a high rate of speed. While escaping police, the car drove ‘recklessly’ and put ‘many innocent people in great risk,” according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

Anyone who recognizes this 2018 version of Thelma and Louise, is asked to contact the police department at 636-537-3000.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.