Construction on new Creve Coeur police station to begin next month

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Construction on a new police station will soon begin in Creve Coeur.

The city council approved a $7,379,300 contract to award the construction of the new police station to United Construction Monday.

“Our officers are committed to providing the highest level of service to the Creve Coeur community,” said Chief of Police Glenn Eidman, “and the new police station will provide us with the tools necessary to maintain that level of service.”

Construction on the 25,000 square-foot, two-story facility is scheduled to begin in February. The project is expected to be completed in early 2019.

The city received seven bids for the project, with prices ranging from $7 to $9 million.

In November 2016, voters approved the city to issue a general obligation bond totaling $10.69 million to finance the new facility.

