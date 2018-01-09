John Dickerson named new "CBS This Morning" co-host - KMOV.com

John Dickerson named new "CBS This Morning" co-host

"CBS This Morning" co-hosts Gayle King, John Dickerson and Norah O'Donnell (Credit: CBS NEWS) "CBS This Morning" co-hosts Gayle King, John Dickerson and Norah O'Donnell (Credit: CBS NEWS)

(CBS NEWS) -- CBS News anchor John Dickerson has been named co-host of "CBS This Morning," joining Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell on the network's critically acclaimed and award-winning broadcast. It was announced Tuesday by David Rhodes, president of CBS News. Dickerson begins anchoring Jan. 10, 2018, and will be based in New York.

Dickerson took the anchor's chair on "Face the Nation" in June 2015, steering the show to its largest audience levels of the past three decades. His extensive digital footprint includes multiple podcasts, among them "Whistlestop," which chronicles great moments in the nation's history, and the "Slate Political Gabfest" a leading political podcast. Dickerson is also the author of two books and a contributor for the Atlantic.

"John's impressive track record and strong all-around journalism extends our commitment to real news coverage every morning at CBS News," Rhodes said. "Gayle and Norah continue to show tremendous leadership on our morning broadcast each day. Colleagues, newsmakers, and peers all appreciate the depth and context John Dickerson brings to every discussion of the day's events — together with his co-hosts he will project our best values on every broadcast."

"Few people possess John's intellect, curiosity and journalistic chops," said Ryan Kadro, executive producer of "CBS This Morning." "He's the perfect complement to Gayle and Norah and will help us continue the momentum 'CBS This Morning' achieved over the last six years."

