St. Louis Co. asking developers to submit proposals for former Jamestown Mall site

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis County Port Authority is looking for proposals from developers interested in redeveloping the former Jamestown mall site.

The request for proposals comes after the Port Authority finished purchasing all of the vacant mall property. After closing in 2014, County Executive Steve Stenger began meeting with owners to buy the property.

Peek Inside: Vacant Jamestown Mall

In November, area residents were invited to an open house at the former mall to give input about what they would like to see at the site. The information gathered at the open house will be considered when a developer is chosen from the project, according to the county.

All proposals are due by April 20.

