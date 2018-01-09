Country duo Sugarland bringing latest tour to St. Louis this summer

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Sugarland will make their highly-anticipated return to the stage with a tour stop in St. Louis this summer.

The award-winning country duo’s “Still the Same Tour” will kick off in Oklahoma on May 4 and conclude in New Jersey on Sept. 8.

Brandy Clark and Clare Bowen will be the opening act when the band stops at the Chaifetz Arena on June 3.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m.

Click here for more details.

