Chief Hayden partners with churches to stop gun, drug violence

ST.LOUIS, Mo .(KMOV.com)- Newly-appointed St. Louis City Police Chief John Hayden has reached out to churches to stop crime across the city.

Chief Hayden, church clergy, and Better Family Life will host a meeting discussing action against gun-violence and drug abuse among the JeffVanderLou and Hamilton Heights neighborhoods. The meeting is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Better Family Life Cultural Center located on Page Blvd at 5415.

Hayden mentioned that community engagement was at the top of his list and the church will play a key role in rebuilding police relationship with the community. The chief also said the outcome of this meeting will help restructure inner-city neighborhoods and re-establish their churches as a point of resource for residents.

"It takes more than just arresting people," said Hayden. He has begun to reach out to families addressing grievances in hopes of preventing retaliation shootings across St. Louis city.

The city's top cop is also set to give remarks at the meeting to engage churches and families alike.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.