Suspect on the run after attempting to rob delivery driver in Webster Groves

A police cruiser in the 100 block of E. Lockwood Ave. after an attempted robbery (Credit: KMOV)

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect is on the run after attempting to rob a delivery driver in Webster Groves overnight.

The driver was making a delivery in the 100 block of East Lockwood Avenue when the suspect displayed a small pistol and demanded his wallet. After the driver refused to hand over the wallet, the suspect ran from the area.

No one was injured during the attempted robbery.

Anyone with details is asked to contact the Webster Groves Police Department.

