Person struck, killed on I-55 in St. Louis

Traffic on NB I-55 at Park after a person was struck and killed (Credit: Paige Hulsey / News 4)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – All northbound lanes of Interstate 55 have reopened at Park south of downtown St. Louis after a person was struck and killed Tuesday morning.

The person was struck around 6:30 a.m.

Shortly after the incident, all lanes of the interstate were closed as accident reconstruction crews arrived at the scene. All lanes reopened before 11 a.m.

No other details regarding the incident have been released.

