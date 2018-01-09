Off-duty officer involved in South County crash

Emergency crews at Mackenzie Road and Reavis Road Tuesday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – An off-duty St. Louis County Police officer suffered minor injuries during an early morning crash.

The off-duty officer was driving a police cruiser when the two-car crash occurred at Mackenzie Road and Reavis Road just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Two ambulances were deployed to the scene. The off-duty officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, St. Louis County Police officials told News 4.

No other details have been released.

