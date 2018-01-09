Suspects drive SUV into University City store for early morning smash-and-grab

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The University City Police Department is investigating a smash-and-grab at a local store early Monday morning.

Officers with the department were called to City Gear, located in the 6900 block of Olive Blvd. around 4:15 a.m. When they arrived, they saw the front windows of the store broken and realized several items from inside were stolen.

During the investigation, police said they learned at least two vehicles and three suspects were involved in the smash-and-grab. They said one vehicle, a Jeep SUV with large aftermarket rims, was used to drive through the store’s front windows. The other vehicle was described by police as an unknown make and model sedan. After breaking into the store, two suspects stole items while the third suspect placed the items into the second vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211 x8010 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

