Endangered Silver Advisory Alert issued for missing Ballwin man

Police in Ballwin are searching for a missing elderly man who has dementia and recently suffered a stroke.

Authorities are searching for Robert Arata, 75. He was reported missing from the 500 block of Goldwood Dr. in Ballwin around 6:40 p.m. Monday.

He is described as 5’11”, weighing 196 pounds, with gray hair, blue eyes and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue checkered jacket and black pants.

Police believe he was last seen in a black 2007 Ford Focus with Missouri license plate number KD6-E1Z that was en route to First Congressional Church on Lockwood Ave in Webster Groves.

If you had any information on his whereabouts, call Ballwin police at 636-229-2941.

