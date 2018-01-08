Family says dog saved them from dying in house fire

A South County family says their dog helped them escape after a fire broke out at their home Sunday morning.

The family tells News 4 their dog named River nudged and barked at the parents twice in the middle of the night. The mother knew something was wrong and soon realized flames and black smoke were coming from the garage.

Mom, dad and all the kids got out safely before the windows blew out.

“We thought she was just being pesty but she was sent to a savior or a guardian angel. She did her job,” said Laura Beaudreau, the mother.

Since Sunday, the family has seen enormous support from their community, church and neighbors. They thank everyone.

The family says they are staying with relatives and are thankful they are safe.

To help the family, click here.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved