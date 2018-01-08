Police: Suspect behind threat to Union High School arrested

Union police say someone posted a threat to Union High School on social media.

Authorities said the district became aware of the post on Sunday. The district then notified police.

Police said they later found and arrested the suspect at a home. The suspect is currently in juvenile custody.

School will be in session on Tuesday, authorities said.

The threat comes as other threats on social media cause on concern at local districts.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved