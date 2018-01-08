1 dead after car hits victims helping disabled motorist near Hillsboro, Mo.

Police on the scene of a wreck in which several good samaritans helping a stalled driver were hit. Credit: KMOV

Police said one person died and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a four-car accident that happened near Hillsboro Monday evening.

Police said the accident happened around 6:00 p.m. near the intersection of Highland Baptist Church Road and Highway A.

A car became disabled near the intersection before two drivers decided to stop and help the motorist of the first car.

Police said they were helping to push the disabled car off the road when another driver didn't see them and plowed into them.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another victim suffered life-threatening injuries. Two others were also seriously hurt.

