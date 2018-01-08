Warmer temperatures haven't slowed water main break problems

Temperatures have climbed above freezing but water main breaks continue to occur. A spokesman for Missouri American Water said the company repaired 60 ruptured water mains on Sunday but another 30 breaks were reported.



And the ice that's formed at some of the breaks hasn't melted. A ruptured line in the 7100 block of Berkridge Drive in Hazelwood has been pouring water down the street and creating an icy mess since December 28.



Cameron Kirkbridge, who lives nearby, said, "People been sliding, a couple of people got stuck down this street a few times. People had to come out, my neighbors, and help them get out."



Brian Russell with Missouri American Water told News 4 that the very cold temperature of the water going through the pipes is blamed for the breaks and the weather hasn't been warm enough long enough to raise the temperature of the water.



Russell said as long as you see ice floating down the Mississippi River, the water in the mains will be cold enough to cause more breaks.



Missouri American Water has repaired 500 broken water mains since December 30.







Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved







