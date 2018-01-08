Belleville Police investigating armed robbery at Family Video - KMOV.com

Belleville Police investigating armed robbery at Family Video

By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
Belleville Police is investigating an armed robbery that took place at Family Video Sunday night.

Around 9:45 p.m. police were called to the store located at 1838 Central Plaza Dr. about a robbery.

One store employee said the suspect entered the store and told her he had a gun. He demanded an undetermined amount of money.

The suspect took off with cash in a light-colored passenger car.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Belleville Police are asking anyone with information to call 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

