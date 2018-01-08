Belleville Police investigating armed robbery at Family Video

Police in Ballwin are searching for a missing elderly man who has dementia and recently suffered a strokeMore >
As the population in St. Charles County continues to grow at a rapid rate, the county is looking at whether one of the main roadways can handle the increased traffic.
Police said one person died and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a four-car accident that happened near Hillsboro Monday evening.
Union police say someone posted a threat to Union High School on social media
