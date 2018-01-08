Belleville Police investigating armed robbery at Family Video

Belleville Police is investigating an armed robbery that took place at Family Video Sunday night.

Around 9:45 p.m. police were called to the store located at 1838 Central Plaza Dr. about a robbery.

One store employee said the suspect entered the store and told her he had a gun. He demanded an undetermined amount of money.

The suspect took off with cash in a light-colored passenger car.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Belleville Police are asking anyone with information to call 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

