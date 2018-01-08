Metro East priest accused of possessing child porn

A Catholic priest from a church in Mascoutah, Illinois is accused of possessing child pornography.

Belleville police say they got a tip leading them to Rev. Gerald Hechenberger, who is the associate pastor at Holy Childhood Church and School.

Investigators say he was distributing images of children under 13-years-old.

He has been arrested but has yet to be charged. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved