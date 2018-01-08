Man recovering after being stabbed inside local Steak ‘n Shake

A man is recovering from stab wounds after meeting up with another man about a job opportunity.

The incident occurred at the Steak N Shake on Gravios Avenue near River Des Peres Boulevard in south St. Louis.

Authorities say the 56-year-old victim met the suspect around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say the suspect ran off but was later found by police and was arrested a short time afterwards.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

No further details have been released at this time.

