A new affordable senior living facility is in the works in Swansea, Ill.

Officials broke ground on Metro Landing of Swansea on Monday.

The facility will offer 62 affordable one and two bedroom apartments for older adults and is located next to the Swansea Metro station.

The project is expected to be completed by spring 2019.

