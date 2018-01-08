Baltimore again tops Orkin's list of 'Top 50 Bed Bug Cities' - KMOV.com

Baltimore again tops Orkin's list of 'Top 50 Bed Bug Cities'

Posted: Updated:
(Credit: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) (Credit: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore has earned a buggy distinction for the second year in a row.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the pest control company Orkin has named Baltimore the No. 1 city for bed bugs again this year.

Orkin released its "Top 50 Bed Bug Cities" list Monday. Washington, D.C. came in second, following by Chicago, Los Angeles and Columbus, Ohio.

The company based its rankings on where it performed the most bed bug treatments from December 2016 to November 2017 in residential and commercial locations.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Seoul: North Korea to send Olympic delegation

    Seoul: North Korea to send Olympic delegation

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 12:30 AM EST2018-01-09 05:30:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) South Korean soldiers salute as vehicles carrying the South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon and other delegations pass on Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea..(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) South Korean soldiers salute as vehicles carrying the South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon and other delegations pass on Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea..

     South Korea says North Korea has agreed to send a delegation to next month's Winter Olympics in the South.

    More >

     South Korea says North Korea has agreed to send a delegation to next month's Winter Olympics in the South.

    More >

  • Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 in OT for national title

    Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 in OT for national title

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 12:27 AM EST2018-01-09 05:27:02 GMT
    Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa runs during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Georgia, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa runs during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Georgia, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

    Alabama has beaten Georgia 26-23 in overtime to win its fifth national championship since 2009 under Nick Saban.

    More >

    Alabama has beaten Georgia 26-23 in overtime to win its fifth national championship since 2009 under Nick Saban.

    More >

  • Report: Mueller conveys interest in questioning Trump

    Report: Mueller conveys interest in questioning Trump

    Monday, January 8 2018 11:38 PM EST2018-01-09 04:38:14 GMT
    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    Special counsel Robert Mueller's team of investigators has expressed interest in speaking with President Donald Trump as part of a probe into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign, a person familiar with the matter said Monday.

    More >

    Special counsel Robert Mueller's team of investigators has expressed interest in speaking with President Donald Trump as part of a probe into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign, a person familiar with the matter said Monday.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly