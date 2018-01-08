Parkway West High junior earns perfect ACT score

A Parkway West High student earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT exam.

Paden Davis, a junior at the school, received the highest score a student can possibly earn on the exam.

On average, less than .1 percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score.

In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2017, only 2,760 students earned a perfect score of nearly 2,000,000 who took the exam, about .13%.

Davis, who will graduate in 2019, plans to study electrical engineering and then go to graduate school to become a robotics engineer.

Davis is currently undecided about where he will attend college, but is currently looking at MIT, Georgia Tech, Washington University St. Louis and Purdue.

Outside of academics, Davis plays baseball for Parkway West and for the Adidas Surge. He is also in the Robotics Club.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.