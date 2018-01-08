Man stabbed multiple times after asking suspect to turn music down

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was seriously injured when he was attacked after asking a suspect to turn his music down.

The 44-year-old victim told police he was stabbed multiple times after asking a 66-year-old man to turn down his music in the 1200 block of Blumeyer during the early morning hours Sunday. After asking for the music to be turned down, the two got into an argument, during which the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in serious, stable condition.

The unidentified suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved