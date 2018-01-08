Ofc. O'Connor transported to Colorado rehab facility - KMOV.com

Ofc. O'Connor transported to Colorado rehab facility

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Officer Ryan O'Connor remains in critical condition after being shot by a suspect in his patrol car (Credit: Arnold Police Department) Officer Ryan O'Connor remains in critical condition after being shot by a suspect in his patrol car (Credit: Arnold Police Department)
Ambulance carrying Ofc. Ryan O'Connor to the airport Monday (Credit: KMOV) Ambulance carrying Ofc. Ryan O'Connor to the airport Monday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Injured Arnold Police Ofc. Ryan O’Connor is being moved to a Colorado rehab facility.

Ofc. O’Connor was shot in the back of the head by Chad Klahs while they were in a police SUV on Dec. 5, according to police. 

On Jan. 4, Ofc. O’Connor’s family reported that he was making small but significant improvements. The Arnold Police Department said the officer was breathing on his own and had opened his eyes.

Craig Hospital in Colorado is a noted rehabilitation center for those with spinal cord and brain injuries. Hazelwood Ofc. Craig Tudor, Ballwin Ofc. Michael Flamion and St. Louis City Ofc. Gary Glasby Jr. were also transported there for treatment following injuries.

Click here to donate to the Support Arnold PO Ryan O'Connor GoFundMe page.

