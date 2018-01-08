Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper, Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers coming to St. Louis

Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers will be co-headlining a tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre June 19. (Credit: Live Nation)

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper will be at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater Aug. 19. (Credit: Live Nation)

Two big concerts were announced Monday for St. Louis this summer.

Rod Stewart will be at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Aug. 19 with special guest Cyndi Lauper.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale Fri., Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. local time.

Stewart, a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icon, announced plans for his North American summer tour Monday.

Following success for their 2017 summer tour together, Stewart once again invited Cyndi Lauper to join him as the show's opener.

Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers are co-headlining an upcoming tour to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre June 19.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale Fri., Jan. 12 at 8 a.m. local time.

Founded in 1972, Steely Dan has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide and helped define the soundtrack of the 1970s with hits such as “Reelin’ in the Years” and “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number."

The Doobie Brothers have been delivering guitar-driven rock and roll for more than four decades, selling more than 48 million albums and winning four Grammys.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.