Social media threats cause concern at several local schools

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Several local school districts are looking into social media threats that were posted online.

Monday morning, Belleville School District officials told News 4 there was added security at Belleville West High School after a student created, or shared, a post on social media. While they look into the threat to determine if it is credible, officials said they are taking it very seriously.

According to Belleville School District officials, the social media post was something other schools across the country have seen in previous weeks.

Shortly after Belleville announced added security, the Mascoutah School District reported they received notice of a photograph on social media involving firearms and a statement referring to “MHS.” The police department worked with the school district and discovered the photograph was involved in an investigation related to a school in Virginia.

“At this time the MPD and the Mascoutah School District determined there is no credible threat to our schools. However; due to several calls overnight regarding this social media post, the MPD will be providing extra patrol and support to the Mascoutah schools today. For any questions or concerns please contact the MPD or the Mascoutah School District,” district officials said.

Hazelwood West High School also received a report of a threat that was posted on social media Monday. School officials said they were placed on an “educational lock-down,” which prevented students from passing in halls until the investigation was ruled “inconclusive.” They also said they have an increased security presence to ease student concerns.

Early Monday afternoon, Hazelwood West High School Principal Dennis Newell issued the following statement regarding the social media threat:

It appears that the rumored threat on our school was a national post, which went viral to multiple schools across the country. Because the safety of our students and staff is a priority, we spent a great deal of time and resources today to ensure that this rumor was not credible. Any students found to have reposted or shared this social media threat will be disciplined according to our student behavior guide. Please contact me if you have questions.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved