Missouri named in top 10 places in the world not to visit

The state of Missouri was named one of the top 10 places not to visit in 2018 by the travel website Fodors.

Missouri is the only destination on the list that is within the United States.

The travel site points out that while Missouri is "full of wonders" such as limestone caverns and the Budweiser Clydesdales, the reasons not to visit the state outweigh the benefits.

So, how did Missouri make its way onto the list? Discrimination and crime are the top reasons, including an advisory from the NAACP to not visit Missouri.

"Unfortunately, Missouri is also the place where SB 43 was passed making it more difficult to sue employers for discrimination, a state representative argued that homosexuals weren’t human beings, a tourist who got lost and ran out of gas was later found murdered in his jail cell without ever being put under arrest, and two men were hunted down and shot on suspicion of being Muslim on the outskirts of Kansas City. And that’s just in 2017," the article states.

The article also cites the NAACP, telling visitors there is "looming danger" when visiting the state.

Nimrod Chapel, Jr., the head of the Missouri chapter of the NAACP, told Fodor's Missouri has a standard of laws that are "only applicable to some people," and cites discrimination against people of color, women, the disabled and more.

Among the other "no-go" destinations on the list are The Galapagos, Honduras, Cuba, Myanmar and more.

To see the full Fodor's No List 2018, click here.

Fodor's also compiled a Go List 2018 with the best 52 destinations worldwide.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.