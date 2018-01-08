MoDOT monitoring roads for slick spots

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – MoDOT workers are busy monitoring roadways Monday morning.

Although there is no widespread ice, as originally predicted, even just wet roads can create a problem.

An overnight News 4 photographer found a rollover crash at Oakland and Oakview, near the St. Louis Community College-Forest Park, and a three-car crash on the northside at Carter and Marcus. Drivers from both crashes said the roads were slick.

Temperatures are above the freezing mark but drivers are being told to take their time because there could still be some slick areas.

