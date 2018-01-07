Oprah Winfrey: 'For too long women have not been heard or believed'

Oprah Winfrey poses in the press room with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Credit: AP)

(CNN) -- Oprah Winfrey accepted her Cecil B. DeMille Award on Sunday night at the Golden Globes with a message to the young girls watching: "A new day is on the horizon."

The mogul's message came during a Golden Globes ceremony notable for being the first major award show since Hollywood first began addressing rampant sexual harassment against women in the entertainment industry and beyond.

'Speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have'

“I want all of the girls watching here now to know, that a new day is on the horizon.” @Oprah accepts the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille award. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hbquC1GBjm — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Anti-sexual harassment group Time's Up, which led the night's all-black fashion movement, has made it a point to highlight the fact that sexual harassment is not a problem unique to Hollywood.

Winfrey made the same point in her speech, saying it "transcends any culture, geography, race, religion, politics or work place."

"So I want tonight to express gratitude to all the women who have endured years of abuse and assault because they, like my mother, had children to feed and bills to pay and dreams to pursue," she said. "They're the women whose names we'll never know."

Winfrey said she has been "inspired" by "all the women who have felt strong enough and empowered enough to speak up and share their personal stories."

In her speech, Winfrey highlighted the story of Recy Taylor, a black woman whose 1944 rape by six men did not lead to any convictions. Taylor passed away last month at the age of 97.

"She lived -- as we all have lived -- in a culture broken by brutally powerful men," Winfrey said. "For too long women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men, but their time is up."

Winfrey's speech comes one year after Meryl Streep used her acceptance speech for the same award to deliver a blistering criticism of president-elect Donald Trump.

The Cecil B. DeMille Award is given "to a talented individual who has made an incredible impact on the world of entertainment."

Winfrey was announced as the recipient back in December. The media mogul is a Golden Globe nominee for her work in "The Color Purple." She next stars in Ana DuVernay's "Wrinkle in Time," which hits theaters in April.

Winfrey is the first black woman to receive the honor. Past recipients include Sidney Poitier, Barbra Streisand, Steven Spielberg, and George Clooney.

