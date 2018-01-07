Winter weather helps boost St. Louis brothers' new business

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - The wild winter weather across the country is helping a pair of St. Louis brothers get their business off the ground.

"Ironically with this cold weather, we got some [orders] from Texas, from Florida, and it was just crazy. A lot from the East Coast, Minnesota, too, some local stuff, people we know," said Paul Schaefer, co-developer of The UnderWarmer.

The UnderWarmer works similar to hand warmers, but is a compression fitted, single use undershirt to keep your core warm for up to 10 hours.

The brothers, who are avid outdoorsmen, spent two and a half years developing it.

"No one is immune to the cold and in our time hunting and fishing outdoors, we got cold. We sat in our deer stands. And this was our solution to keep your body warm for any outdoor activity," said Schaefer.

They've been trying to get the word out about UnderWarmer by giving vests to utility crews, emergency workers, and football fans. But Mother Nature seems to be helping as well, with people in the South, along the East Coast, and here in the Midwest trying to find any way to stay warm.

The brothers started selling the product on their website in November and got their first order from Amazon at the beginning of January.

